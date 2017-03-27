JLL will manage redevelopment project...

JLL will manage redevelopment project in Norfolk

JLL's Hampton Roads Property Management Team has been selected to manage 824 North Military Highway in Norfolk. The property, located along the Military Highway corridor, is under renovation for office occupancy It is part of a new vision for the revitalization of the corridor, with the city collaborating with stakeholders and citizens to transform the area into a walkable urban center.

