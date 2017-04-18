Jadrolinija Ferries Collide in Zadar

Jadrolinija Ferries Collide in Zadar

Two Jadrolinija ferries collided last night at port of GaA3 4enica but none of the passengers or crew members was injured in the collision and there was no pollution of the sea. According to a report in Index, the ships did not suffer any significant damage and that the collision was due to a technical problem that arose on 'Sis'.

