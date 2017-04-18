Jadrolinija Ferries Collide in Zadar
Two Jadrolinija ferries collided last night at port of GaA3 4enica but none of the passengers or crew members was injured in the collision and there was no pollution of the sea. According to a report in Index, the ships did not suffer any significant damage and that the collision was due to a technical problem that arose on 'Sis'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,521,107
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Fri
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Apr 19
|White Bred Psycho
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC