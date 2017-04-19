Immersive walk-through sculpture coming to Nauticus
Aboria is an inflated structure that is half the size of a football field and will be open to the public from May 11 to May 14 at Town Point Park, coinciding with the Waterside District's grand opening. It's created by UK-based Architects of Air.
