ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused in Virginia, DC

A March operation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations resulted in the arrests of more than 80 people in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Sixty-eight, of the 82 people arrested during the four-day operation, had previous criminal convictions for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug distribution, according to ICE.

