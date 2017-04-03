Hospital group names board officers

Hospital group names board officers

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

Michael V. Gentry, the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare, has been elected chairman of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association board of directors. Also elected as board officers during the association's spring conference in Williamsburg were: vice chair, Mark H. Merrill, president and CEO of Valley Health System in Winchester, and secretary-treasurer, Dr. Michael P. McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,514,043
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... 8 hr Quirky 1
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) 22 hr Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Thu Martin garey 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu butlerlj2 49
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu don t drink the k... 63,613
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC