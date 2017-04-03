Hospital group names board officers
Michael V. Gentry, the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare, has been elected chairman of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association board of directors. Also elected as board officers during the association's spring conference in Williamsburg were: vice chair, Mark H. Merrill, president and CEO of Valley Health System in Winchester, and secretary-treasurer, Dr. Michael P. McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg.
