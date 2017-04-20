Heroin dealer who brought drugs from New York to Norfolk sentenced
A heroin dealer who brought the drug from New York to Norfolk was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Thursday. The Department of Justice said 27-year-old Adrian Paulino transported kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin from New York City to Norfolk for distribution.
