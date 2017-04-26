Guy Fieri is visits Norfolk ahead of Waterside District opening

The new Waterside District is set to open its doors on May 4 and one of the highlights of the area is Guy Fieri's Smokehouse! One of Norfolk's best wing spots is the Dirty Buffalo and Fieri made a stop by the local favorite. Fieri wasn't the only celebrity in town as NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was also at the restaurant to greet the television star.

