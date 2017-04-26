Guy Fieri is visits Norfolk ahead of Waterside District opening
The new Waterside District is set to open its doors on May 4 and one of the highlights of the area is Guy Fieri's Smokehouse! One of Norfolk's best wing spots is the Dirty Buffalo and Fieri made a stop by the local favorite. Fieri wasn't the only celebrity in town as NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was also at the restaurant to greet the television star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,522,586
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC