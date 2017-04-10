Gold Key | PHR to hire 100 more peopl...

Gold Key | PHR to hire 100 more people for The Main in Norfolk

PHR said Tuesday that it will host a job fair Friday at The Main, it newest property in downtown Norfolk. The Main, a 300-room, Hilton-branded hotel and conference center, is looking to hire 100 people including bar staff, wait staff, chef positions and banquet servers as well as to bolster its housekeeping department.

