George H.W. Bush Seizes 600lbs of Heroin
The guided-missile destroyer Laboon's intercept of a small ship on the Arabian Sea March 13 yielded an unexpected bounty: nearly 600 pounds of smuggled heroin. The Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush carrier strike group that deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, in January, had been conducting maritime security operations in the region, according to a release from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.
