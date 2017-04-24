Frank Wagner touts his experience, not a tax cut, in run for governor
State Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, says his 25 years in the legislature give him insight into the budget and bureaucracy that his opponents in the June 13 primary lack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,524,328
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|martin garey
|91
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Emily
|843
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Ayers
|125
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|14 hr
|Ayers
|2,374
|Robert E. lee (Jul '12)
|Sat
|loggerblogger
|2
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Apr 28
|Martin garey
|13
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC