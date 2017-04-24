Frank Wagner touts his experience, no...

Frank Wagner touts his experience, not a tax cut, in run for governor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

State Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, says his 25 years in the legislature give him insight into the budget and bureaucracy that his opponents in the June 13 primary lack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,524,328
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) 8 hr martin garey 91
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 12 hr Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 14 hr Ayers 125
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 14 hr Ayers 2,374
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Sat loggerblogger 2
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Apr 28 Martin garey 13
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC