First Warning Traffic - Wednesday traffic and lane closures

Crews will close a portion of the left lane on the Newtown Road South Exit 15A ramp from I-264 east next week to perform work in support of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project. The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.