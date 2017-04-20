First Warning Traffic- Thursday road work could cause delays in your commute

HAMPTON ROADS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: I-64 west: Single-lane closures at Fort Eustis Boulevard April 20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.