First Warning Traffic - Thursday bridge openings and lane closures
I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard to Route 143 Jefferson Avenue April 24-27, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows: Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall April 25-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,522,756
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Steve
|2,373
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|SherryD
|51
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC