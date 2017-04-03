First Warning Traffic - Monday traffic alerts and bridge openings
I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel single lane closure Tuesday, Apr. 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Wednesday, Apr. 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
