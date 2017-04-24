First Warning Traffic - Monday morning traffic and bridge openings
I-64 west: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard to Industrial Park Drive on April 23-24, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows: Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall April 25-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
