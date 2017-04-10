First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and road work
Crews will close a portion of the left lane on the Newtown Road South Exit 15A ramp from I-264 east next week to perform work in support of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project. The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|58 min
|Pete
|1,514,982
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|11 hr
|Blink
|1
|Bad drivers
|17 hr
|Merkan
|2
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Kaylex9
|28
|James Freel?
|Sun
|Cpike
|2
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Umm
|23
|ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i...
|Apr 7
|Quirky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC