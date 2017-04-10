First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge...

First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and road work

Crews will close a portion of the left lane on the Newtown Road South Exit 15A ramp from I-264 east next week to perform work in support of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project. The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.

