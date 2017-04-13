First Warning Traffic - Bridge openings and road work for Thursday
Through a two-way data share, Waze will provide real-time, anonymous Waze-generated incident and slow-down information to complement VDOT's 511Virginia traveler information tools. In exchange, 511Virginia will provide Waze with real-time verified construction zones, crash and road closure data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|1,516,039
|looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Pembroke Pimp
|10
|Moratorium on development
|Thu
|Pembroke Pimp
|1
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Hells with this lol
|11
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|21
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Appalled Former S...
|29
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Wed
|Dr Bombay
|14
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC