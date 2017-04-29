First phase of learning garden begins...

First phase of learning garden begins at Granby Elementary

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The Bengals are facing a backlash over their decision to draft running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face whi PHILADELPHIA - The Latest on the NFL draft : 12:25 p.m. Three picks into the fourth round, Jacksonville drafted a He The Norfolk School Garden Collective invited members of the community to come out and help build a fence around the soon-to-be garden located at the rear of the school. Cardboard will be used to kill the grass inside the gated area before tilling and seeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min mdbuilder 1,524,163
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 54 min Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 2 hr Ayers 125
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 3 hr Ayers 2,374
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Sat loggerblogger 2
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Fri Martin garey 13
News Woman rescued from river (Aug '08) Thu Tori 16
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,672,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC