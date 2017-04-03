EXCLUSIVE: The 'farcical' stats Repub...

EXCLUSIVE: The 'farcical' stats Republicans use to claim millions voted illegally

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ThinkProgress

A previously unpublished document obtained by ThinkProgress further undermines unsubstantiated claims by the Trump administration and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that millions of non-citizens illegally vote in U.S. elections. The documents reveal that claims of widespread illegal voting by noncitizens are based on samples of as few as 14 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,514,554
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) 4 hr Umm 23
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 22 hr Martin garey 19
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sat Shirleymae1 271
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... Fri Quirky 1
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Fri Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC