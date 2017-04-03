EXCLUSIVE: The 'farcical' stats Republicans use to claim millions voted illegally
A previously unpublished document obtained by ThinkProgress further undermines unsubstantiated claims by the Trump administration and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that millions of non-citizens illegally vote in U.S. elections. The documents reveal that claims of widespread illegal voting by noncitizens are based on samples of as few as 14 people.
