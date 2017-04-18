Ex-Norfolk officer says he had PTSD w...

Ex-Norfolk officer says he had PTSD when he shot man Read Story The Associated Press

A former police officer in Virginia being sued by a man he shot says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time. The Virginian-Pilot reports that former Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson testified Friday that he shot Marius Mitchell three times in January 2013 because he feared for his life after Mitchell got into his squad car and dragged him into traffic.

