Dog known as 'Charles the Monarch' found roaming Norfolk streets, again
Police said a seizure hearing will be held May 2 to determine if the owner, Daniel Painter, will be able to keep the dog. Charles the Monarch has gotten attention the past not only for his lion-look but for Painter being in court.
