District Librarian Jenny Takeda named a 2017-2018 Lilead Fellow

Jenny Takeda, District Librarian, was selected as one of 22 new Lilead Fellows from a competitive, nationwide pool of applicants. The Lilead Fellows Program is a unique, nationally recognized professional development opportunity designed to empower, enable, and equip school district library supervisors and district librarians to think differently and creatively about library programs and education and to be effective and inspirational leaders in their districts.

