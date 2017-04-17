Cleveland police seek suspect in Face...

Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook Live slaying video

13 hrs ago

Cleveland police and the FBI are hunting for a shooter who killed an elderly man in broad daylight and streamed it on Facebook Live. "I found somebody I'm about to kill," the man said in the video, as he pulled his Ford Fusion to the side of a road in east Cleveland about 2 p.m. Sunday.

