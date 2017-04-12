Chief of Naval Operations holds All H...

Chief of Naval Operations holds All Hands Call at Naval Station Norfolk

The Navy's top Admiral is talking to Sailors and Department of Defense civilian employees at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy are hosting an All Hands Call.

