Celebrating the Military Child with Norfolk ES mural
Norfolk Public Schools serves the military families of Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval station, supporting 75 ships and 134 aircraft alongside 14 piers and 11 aircraft hangars.That means there are a lot of sailors, which means lots of families and military children. To celebrate the month, students from Bayview Elementary School will work on a 52-foot painted mural, designed by the students.
