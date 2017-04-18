Bus to Norfolk

Bus to Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ocracoke Journal

The first bus service connecting Ocracoke island and points north, including Norfolk, Virginia, was established in the late 1930s or early 1940s. This is what Earl O'Neal writes in his book O'Neals of Ocracoke Island, their Ancestors and Descendants : "This bus was owned by Stanley Wahab to support his Wahab Village Hotel and other enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocracoke Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,519,120
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) 20 hr White Bred Psycho 12
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Tue Maria from Colorado 40
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Tue Stephanie 50
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC