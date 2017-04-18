Bus to Norfolk

The first bus service connecting Ocracoke island and points north, including Norfolk, Virginia, was established in the late 1930s or early 1940s. This is what Earl O'Neal writes in his book O'Neals of Ocracoke Island, their Ancestors and Descendants : "This bus was owned by Stanley Wahab to support his Wahab Village Hotel and other enterprises.

