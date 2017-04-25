Bond denied for father charged with murder of 4-year-old son in Ocean View

According to Norfolk police, 4-year-old Rayvon Messer Jr. was shot and killed on April 19. Hours later, the boy's father, 26-year-old Rayvon A. Messer, was charged with his son's murder. During the bond hearing, Messer's attorney said it was a tragic accident and the son shot himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.