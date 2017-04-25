Bond denied for father charged with murder of 4-year-old son in Ocean View
According to Norfolk police, 4-year-old Rayvon Messer Jr. was shot and killed on April 19. Hours later, the boy's father, 26-year-old Rayvon A. Messer, was charged with his son's murder. During the bond hearing, Messer's attorney said it was a tragic accident and the son shot himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,521,949
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC