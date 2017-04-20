Benefits increase for Norfolk, Portsmouth drivers enrolled in toll relief program

Governor McAuliffe announced Thursday that qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents are now receiving more help paying for tolls at the Elizabeth River Tunnels. The governor's office says as of Monday, April 10, the toll relief benefit has increased from 75 cents to a dollar, thanks to a one-time contribution of $500,000 from the parent company of ERT, the Macquarie-Skanska partnership.

