Benefits increase for Norfolk, Portsmouth drivers enrolled in toll relief program
Governor McAuliffe announced Thursday that qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents are now receiving more help paying for tolls at the Elizabeth River Tunnels. The governor's office says as of Monday, April 10, the toll relief benefit has increased from 75 cents to a dollar, thanks to a one-time contribution of $500,000 from the parent company of ERT, the Macquarie-Skanska partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|mdbuilder
|1,519,233
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|White Bred Psycho
|12
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Apr 18
|Maria from Colorado
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Stephanie
|50
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC