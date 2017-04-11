As Waterside District nears completion, Norfolk aims to slow traffic
With the Waterside District set to open in just a few weeks, Norfolk is taking aim at slowing down traffic along the busy Waterside Drive. As part of the Complete Streets program, city staff is changing the timing of the traffic signal at Waterside Drive and St. Paul's Boulevard.
