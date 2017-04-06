Artist Spotlight: Hannah Kirkpatrick works with glass, neon and more on Coast Live
We meet local artist Hannah Kirkpatrick . She is currently in residence at the Glass Wheel Studio in the Norfolk Arts District and is working on an exhibition April 20th at the Chrysler Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Well Well
|1,513,945
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|butlerlj2
|49
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Flyboy
|76
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC