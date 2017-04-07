After three other convictions, serial...

After three other convictions, serial child molester in Norfolk sentenced to 20 years

According to court documents, Murphy was identified by the Norfolk Police Department in March 2016 when a 9-year-old girl said she was being molested by Murphy. Murphy's electronics were seized and analyzed and showed evidence of child pornography images that Murphy had collected on the Internet.

