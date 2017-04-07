After three other convictions, serial child molester in Norfolk sentenced to 20 years
According to court documents, Murphy was identified by the Norfolk Police Department in March 2016 when a 9-year-old girl said she was being molested by Murphy. Murphy's electronics were seized and analyzed and showed evidence of child pornography images that Murphy had collected on the Internet.
