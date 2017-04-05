After inconsistent testimony, jury to begin deliberating in Norfolk murder trial
Defense has rested in the murder trial of Tyquon Feimster, a Norfolk man charged with killing a 17-year-old back in September 2015. News 3's Merris Badcock was inside the courtroom, and has learned the jury is expected to begin deliberations this afternoon.
