200 free fruit trees, shrubs to be handed out to Norfolk residents Saturday Read Story Alanea Cremen

The zoo is partnering up with Friends of Norfolk's Environment to throw the Party for the Planet, an event that will provide educational activities and information from environmental experts. Friends of Norfolk's Environment will be handing out 200 fruit trees and shrubs for free to Norfolk residents, and 300 iris plants to all Hampton Roads residents.

