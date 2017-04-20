200 free fruit trees, shrubs to be handed out to Norfolk residents Saturday Read Story Alanea Cremen
The zoo is partnering up with Friends of Norfolk's Environment to throw the Party for the Planet, an event that will provide educational activities and information from environmental experts. Friends of Norfolk's Environment will be handing out 200 fruit trees and shrubs for free to Norfolk residents, and 300 iris plants to all Hampton Roads residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,519,364
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|White Bred Psycho
|12
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Apr 18
|Maria from Colorado
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Stephanie
|50
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC