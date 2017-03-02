Wine and beer shop, pastry shop open ...

Wine and beer shop, pastry shop open in downtown Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Corks & Caps wine and craft beer shop and The Rustic Tart pastry shop opened in downtown Norfolk, the Downtown Norfolk Council announced. Corks & Caps opened at 240 East Main St. and specializes in selling wines from mostly family-owned vineyards around the world in addition to local and regional micro brews from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,500,013
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 3 hr Hootsky palladootsky 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Agents of Corruption 63,429
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 23 hr Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) Wed Donthirehim 22
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon Maggie 36
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC