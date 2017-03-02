Wine and beer shop, pastry shop open in downtown Norfolk
Corks & Caps wine and craft beer shop and The Rustic Tart pastry shop opened in downtown Norfolk, the Downtown Norfolk Council announced. Corks & Caps opened at 240 East Main St. and specializes in selling wines from mostly family-owned vineyards around the world in addition to local and regional micro brews from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,500,013
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|3 hr
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|23 hr
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Maggie
|36
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC