Wine and beer shop, pastry shop open in downtown Norfolk

Corks & Caps wine and craft beer shop and The Rustic Tart pastry shop opened in downtown Norfolk, the Downtown Norfolk Council announced. Corks & Caps opened at 240 East Main St. and specializes in selling wines from mostly family-owned vineyards around the world in addition to local and regional micro brews from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.