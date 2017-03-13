Waterside District in Norfolk to celebrate grand opening on May 11-14
Waterside District, Norfolk's new downtown waterfront venue, will celebrate a grand opening celebration on May 11-14. The four day event is open to the public, and will include live musical performances.
