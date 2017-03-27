Virginia Zoo launches 'Zoo Tracks' wa...

Virginia Zoo launches 'Zoo Tracks' walking program with YMCA of South Hampton Roads

The Virginia Zoo has partnered with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads for a new walking program that encourages members and visitors to exercise and become a "Zoo Walker." Staff from the YMCA have configured six different tracks throughout the Zoo that range from 900 to 2,450 steps.

