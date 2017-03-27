Virginia Beach Stopped A Veteran From Parking A Military Truck He Served In Iraq With In His Yard
Mitch Powell served two tours in Iraq before leaving the military last year due to an injury. The veteran returned to Virginia Beach in 2006 and decided to buy a giant M35 military cargo truck just like what he once rode in as a soldier, which the city is now forbidding him from parking in his yard.
