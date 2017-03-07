Virginia Arts Festival Presents Urban Bush Women in the World...

The Virginia Arts Festival presents Brooklyn-based dance company Urban Bush Women in the world premiere of Hair and Other Stories on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets are $20-$35, available online at vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822 or at the Virginia Arts Festival box, 440 Bank St., Norfolk .

