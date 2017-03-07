Virginia Arts Festival Presents Urban Bush Women in the World...
The Virginia Arts Festival presents Brooklyn-based dance company Urban Bush Women in the world premiere of Hair and Other Stories on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets are $20-$35, available online at vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822 or at the Virginia Arts Festival box, 440 Bank St., Norfolk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,503,151
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Grocerboy
|838
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|23 hr
|okimar
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|12
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC