Vehicle overturns on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a campaign-style r Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident was called in around 3:15 a.m. It happened at Norview Avenue and Tidewater Drive. Dispatcher says one person was taken to the hospital, but was alert and conscious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|mdbuilder
|1,507,355
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|ellie
|8,062
|Watch out for this golddigger
|5 hr
|Not a bit surprised
|2
|James Freel?
|Sun
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC