VA: The First Step on Norfolk's Decade-Long Light Rail Journey? Hire an Engineer to Study It.

March 10--The first step in exploring the expansion of Norfolk's light-rail system within the city could begin in April. The engineering firm HDR will likely be awarded a $1.4 million contract later this month for a yearlong study of extending The Tide through the western edge of the city.

