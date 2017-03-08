VA: The First Step on Norfolk's Decade-Long Light Rail Journey? Hire an Engineer to Study It.
March 10--The first step in exploring the expansion of Norfolk's light-rail system within the city could begin in April. The engineering firm HDR will likely be awarded a $1.4 million contract later this month for a yearlong study of extending The Tide through the western edge of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Lmao
|1,504,275
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|8,054
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,367
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|lol
|32
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|WatchHim
|19
|A girl and a bucket cleaning service
|Thu
|Beth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC