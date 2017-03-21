USS Spiegel Grove

Spiegel Grove was laid down on 7 September 1954 by the Ingalls Shipbuilding Corp., Pascagoula, Miss., launched on 10 November 1955; sponsored by Mrs. Webb C. Hayes, and commissioned on 8 June 1956, Captain S. Filippone in command. Spiegel Grove sailed for Hampton Roads and arrived at Norfolk, Virginia , on 7 July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Dictionary.