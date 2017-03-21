USS Spiegel Grove
Spiegel Grove was laid down on 7 September 1954 by the Ingalls Shipbuilding Corp., Pascagoula, Miss., launched on 10 November 1955; sponsored by Mrs. Webb C. Hayes, and commissioned on 8 June 1956, Captain S. Filippone in command. Spiegel Grove sailed for Hampton Roads and arrived at Norfolk, Virginia , on 7 July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Dictionary.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,649
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Kathy R
|40
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Hand-Out Farmers
|63,542
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Dudley
|8,063
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC