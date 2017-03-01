U.S. pounds al Qaeda in Yemen with more than 20 strikes
FILE PHOTO: More than 100 midshipmen man the rails for a photo on the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S. June 3, 2016. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach/Handout via The United States said it carried out more than 20 precision strikes in Yemen targeting al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula on Thursday, in what appeared to be the first major operations against the group since a January raid by U.S. commandos.
