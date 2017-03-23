Two bed bugs found at Norfolk schools
Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and top-seeded Gonzaga survived a rough shooti A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools says one bed bug was found at both Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High. School officials believe these were isolated incidents and that it was a coincidence the bed bugs were both found Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,508,254
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|17
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Mar 18
|Familiarstranger
|100
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC