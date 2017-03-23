Two bed bugs found at Norfolk schools

Two bed bugs found at Norfolk schools

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and top-seeded Gonzaga survived a rough shooti A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools says one bed bug was found at both Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High. School officials believe these were isolated incidents and that it was a coincidence the bed bugs were both found Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,508,254
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 21 hr Martin garey 17
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,065
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Bbzzoo 63,543
James Freel? Mar 19 CuriousKitty 1
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Mar 18 Familiarstranger 100
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC