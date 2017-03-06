Trumpmerica: White Supremacists Take College Campus Recruitment To...
According to the Anti Defamation League , the white supremacist movement has been making its biggest push in America EVER since Trump was elected, recruiting college students through propaganda like pro-white posters . "White supremacists have consciously made the decision to focus their recruitment efforts on students and have in some cases openly boasted of efforts to establish a physical presence on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|34 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,502,834
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,475
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|4 hr
|okimar
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Twilight
|837
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC