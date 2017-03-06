Trumpmerica: White Supremacists Take ...

Trumpmerica: White Supremacists Take College Campus Recruitment To...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Perez Hilton

According to the Anti Defamation League , the white supremacist movement has been making its biggest push in America EVER since Trump was elected, recruiting college students through propaganda like pro-white posters . "White supremacists have consciously made the decision to focus their recruitment efforts on students and have in some cases openly boasted of efforts to establish a physical presence on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 34 min ritedownthemiddle 1,502,834
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 49 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,475
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... 4 hr okimar 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Into The Night 8,044
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 8 hr Martin garey 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 12 hr Twilight 837
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun corruption killer 10
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC