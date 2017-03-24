Three men sentenced for 2015 Norfolk home invasion
Police said on Oct. 22, 2015, Zachary Kelleher, Nicholas Howerin and Jacob Tuel forced their way into a home on Melrose Parkway and assaulted two people inside. Someone called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Police responded and immediately took one of the suspects into custody.
