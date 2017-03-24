Three men sentenced for 2015 Norfolk ...

Three men sentenced for 2015 Norfolk home invasion

Friday

Police said on Oct. 22, 2015, Zachary Kelleher, Nicholas Howerin and Jacob Tuel forced their way into a home on Melrose Parkway and assaulted two people inside. Someone called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Police responded and immediately took one of the suspects into custody.

