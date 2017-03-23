Soft opening of The Main showcases $1...

Soft opening of The Main showcases $175 million property and the arts

The main event in the city of Norfolk on Friday night was, The Main, the city's newest downtown hotel and conference center. Dancers danced, champagne flowed and the governor of Virginia anointed The Main as a transformative property that will help reposition not only this port city, but also the state, as a prime tourism and conference destination.

