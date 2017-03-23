Soft opening of The Main showcases $175 million property and the arts
The main event in the city of Norfolk on Friday night was, The Main, the city's newest downtown hotel and conference center. Dancers danced, champagne flowed and the governor of Virginia anointed The Main as a transformative property that will help reposition not only this port city, but also the state, as a prime tourism and conference destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,508,774
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,550
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|6 hr
|Elderly dude
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|Martin garey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC