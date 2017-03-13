Snow to re-coat parts of northeastern...

Snow to re-coat parts of northeastern US this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AccuWeather.com

Winter will continue to hold its ground this weekend before the official arrival of spring with snow and areas of slippery travel returning to parts of the northeastern United States. A repeat of the Blizzard of 2017 will not occur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,507,603
James Freel? 22 hr CuriousKitty 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Sat Texxy 1
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sat Familiarstranger 100
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Mar 16 ctosvet 12
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) Mar 12 jane robison 55
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC