Snow to re-coat parts of northeastern US this weekend
Winter will continue to hold its ground this weekend before the official arrival of spring with snow and areas of slippery travel returning to parts of the northeastern United States. A repeat of the Blizzard of 2017 will not occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,603
|James Freel?
|22 hr
|CuriousKitty
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Sat
|Texxy
|1
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Sat
|Familiarstranger
|100
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Mar 16
|ctosvet
|12
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC