'Say Nothing' by Brad Parks: A thriller that plays on our worst parental fears
" Say Nothing ," Brad Parks's big, ambitious, sometimes troubling, always suspenseful new novel, portrays an American family besieged by evil. They're the Sampsons, Scott and Alison, and their 6-year-old twins, Sam and Emma, who live in Norfolk, Va., where he's a federal judge and she works with disabled children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Earl
|1,504,054
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|11 min
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,367
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,053
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|lol
|32
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|WatchHim
|19
|A girl and a bucket cleaning service
|Thu
|Beth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC