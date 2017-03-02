Russian spy ship spotted southeast of Navy installation in Florida
A Russian spy ship spotted "loitering" off Virginia last month has traveled south and was seen Thursday about 150 miles off Florida heading toward the Caribbean, U.S. officials told Fox News. In the past, whenever the ship sailed close to Florida, U.S. Navy aircraft would fly from Jacksonville to take a look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,500,410
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Gal Bore
|63,441
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|15 hr
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Feb 27
|Maggie
|36
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC