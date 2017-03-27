Roseann Runte to head Canada Foundation for Innovation
Roseann Runte, who announced last week that she was stepping down as president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University, will head the Canada Foundation for Innovation. Roseann O'Reilly Runte, who announced last week that she was stepping down as president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University, has been named president and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the organization announced Wednesday.
